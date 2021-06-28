“Hasan Ali apologised to me; I had forgiven him” - Younis Khan breaks silence over ice-bath controversy

Former Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has opened up on his incident with pace bowler Hasan Ali during the tour of South Africa.

Younis Khan revealed that Ali apologised to him after the dispute and that the chapter was closed now. He also expressed surprise at the controversy being termed as a reason for his resignation as Pakistan’s batting coach.

Younis Khan made the shocking decision to quit as the national team’s batting coach a couple of days before the Pakistan team was due to fly off to England for a limited-overs tour.

He was quoted as saying by Bol News about the ice-bath controversy:

“Hasan Ali apologised to me, and I had forgiven him.”

Younis Khan added:

“To play up the Hasan Ali incident (and use it) as a possible reason for my resignation comes as a surprise to me.”

The former Pakistan captain clarified that PCB’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Yasir Malik had requested him to speak to Ali about taking an ice bath.

Younis Khan Breaks Silence On His Fight With Hassan Ali — BOL NEWS (@BOLNewsOfficial) June 28, 2021

On his silence following his resignation, Younis Khan said that it was the best thing to do, keeping the larger interest of Pakistan cricket in mind. The former batsman said in this regard:

“I have never looked towards the PCB for a job or any position. I was approached for the position (of batting coach) by the Board.”

Multiple conspiracy theories emerged after Younis Khan’s resignation

Announcing Younis Khan’s resignation as batting coach a few days back, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had claimed that it was a decision agreed upon 'reluctantly but amicably'. However, reports soon started doing the rounds that Younis Khan and Ali were involved in an ugly spat during the tour of South Africa.

A Pakistani journalist, Saj Sadiq, claimed that Younis Khan had allegedly locked himself in a room after the ice bath incident and refused to talk to Ali even after the fast bowler apologised to him.

Another reason given for Younis Khan’s resignation was that the PCB had refused his request to join the bio-bubble for the England tour a few days after the others. The Pakistan legend had to undergo a complex dental treatment in Karachi. According to some media reports, Younis Khan had a showdown with a PCB official over the issue.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team has arrived in the UK for a limited-overs tour. They will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against England, starting July 8.

