ENG vs PAK head-to-head stats and records you need to know before England vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup match

England will take on Pakistan in match number 44 of the 2023 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, November 11. This will be the second match of the double-header and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. While Pakistan are fifth in the points table, England have moved up to the seventh position.

Mathematically, Pakistan are still in with a chance of finishing in the top four. Practically, though, it’s mission impossible for them. Sample this. If Pakistan bat first and score 300, they need to restrict England to 13. If they bowl out England for 20, Babar Azam and co. need to chase the target in 1.3 overs. They will rue some of the missed chances earlier in the tournament, particularly the one-wicket loss to South Africa.

England finally had something to cheer about following their 160-run win over Netherlands. Ben Stokes’ return to form with a hundred was a big positive. Their bowlers also did well in the game. England, though, still need to beat Pakistan to keep their 2025 Champions Trophy qualification hopes alive.

England vs Pakistan head-to-head record in ODIs

The two sides have clashed 91 times in the one-day format, with England enjoying a 56-32 lead in the head-to-head battle. There have been no tied games between the two teams, while three matches produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 91

Matches won by England: 56

Matches won by Pakistan: 32

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 3

England vs Pakistan head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

England and Pakistan have met 10 times in the ODI World Cup, with the former winning four games and the latter five. Pakistan registered a 14-run win over England in Nottingham in a high-scoring clash during the 2019 edition.

Last 5 England vs Pakistan ODI matches

The two sides last clashed in the ODI format in a three-match series in England. The hosts ended up crushing the visitors 3-0.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between England and Pakistan:

ENG (332/7) beat PAK (331/9) by 3 wickets, Jul 13, 2021

ENG (247) beat PAK (195) by 52 runs, Jul 10, 2021

ENG (142/1) beat PAK (141) by 9 wickets, Jul 08, 2021

PAK (348/8) beat ENG (334/9) by 14 runs, Jun 03, 2019

ENG (351/9) beat PAK (297) by 54 runs, May 19, 2019