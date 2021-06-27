Pakistan captain Babar Azam shares special message for fans in open letter 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has reflected on the special bonding between players and fans through an open letter. In his message, he thanked fans for their unconditional support and urged them to keep cheering the team on.

The Pakistan team recently arrived in England for a limited-overs series and are currently in quarantine.

On Sunday, the official Twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared Azam’s open letter to fans through a special video. Addressing cricket lovers of the nation, Azam said:

“My dear cricket fans, I hope you are doing fine. Players and fans have a very great relationship. They are nothing without each other. This relation is getting stronger with each passing day. Fans are also special for Pakistan’s cricket, who stand by them during good and bad times. They cheer on our win and give us confidence when we lose, this is their identity.”

Azam also thanked Pakistanis in the UK, who always come out to support the national side. Stating that the team missed the presence of the fans the last time they visited the country, the captain added that the team were looking forward to seeing supporters in the stands this time around. The Pakistan skipper added:

“When we talk about Pakistani people present in United Kingdom, we can’t express their support in words. After Pakistan, we have the biggest fan base in the UK. Whenever we come to England, cheering fans are there to show their support at the airport and from the hotel to the ground. We have just reached England a few hours ago and are currently undergoing quarantine. But we have started to receive messages on social media from people residing over here. We too are excited, as on our last tour we missed them coming to the ground. This time they will be on the ground to support us.”

Pakistan team rocked by Younis Khan controversy ahead of England tour

Ahead of Pakistan’s tour of England, Younis Khan made the shocking decision to quit as the team’s batting coach. According to various media reports emerging from Pakistan, Khan was allegedly involved in an altercation with fast bowler Hasan Ali during the tour of South Africa. Apparently, the two had an ugly spat over the latter’s refusal to take an ice bath.

Another reason being given is that Khan had requested to be allowed to join the bio-bubble a few days later than the others as he had to undergo a complex dental treatment in Karachi. He was allegedly refused permission and had a showdown with one of the PCB officials.

"Whenever there are spectators at the ground, the atmosphere becomes different altogether"

Head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team Misbah-ul-Haq held a virtual media session from Derby.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/gINP05Ea67

Full video ➡️ https://t.co/YRTE3lhEER#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/IKrLrDv8ac — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in England, starting July 8.

