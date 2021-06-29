Third ODI between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston to allow 19,000 fans 

The third ODI between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston next month could see up to 19,000 spectators in attendance as part of the UK Government's Events Research Programme (ERP).

The match, which will take place on July 13, could potentially have an 80 percent crowd, including those under the age of 16. As per a PTI report, fans will be allowed in the stadium bowl and hospitality lounges without social distancing as part of the research study.

The report informed that all those above 11 years will need to present a negative COVID Lateral Flow Test result or proof of two vaccinations at least 14 days before the match to gain entry to the stadium.

Confirming the development, Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Edgbaston, said in an official release:

"It is fantastic for sport in the West Midlands that so many cricket fans will be able to enjoy another blockbuster fixture in England versus Pakistan at Edgbaston."

Edgbaston had earlier hosted the Test match between England and New Zealand, for which 70 percent crowd presence (approximately 60,000 spectators over four days) was permitted.

Cain added that technology had a major role to play as the Edgbaston Test was organized successfully and that they would implement the learnings in the England-Pakistan ODI as well.

"The recent Test match gave us a fantastic opportunity to build a new model for large scale sporting events and I am pleased to see elements of this first trial being carried forward for the Pakistan match. Technology played a big part in this and we will again focus on using this as a way of creating a safe environment whilst enhancing Edgbaston's reputation as one of the best atmospheres in world cricket," he further said.

ODI between England & Pakistan on 13 July at Edgbaston is one of the selected ECB major match days that's named by the Culture Secretary to host an increased capacity crowd. Edgbaston will liaise with Public Health England in Birmingham to agree the final capacity #ENGvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 21, 2021

Pakistan ready for a better show against England: Shadab Khan

Pakistan’s limited-overs vice-captain Shadab Khan has asserted that the visitors are confident of putting up a good show against England in the white-ball series.

Speaking after Pakistan’s first training session in England, Khan stated that having played in the PSL recently, the players would be in good rhythm. He commented:

“We are coming out of a hectic PSL and hope that momentum would help us show our best in two back-to-back white-ball series in England. Our leading players have done enough during the past one year to claim that the series against the One-Day champions would be a competitive one.”

Khan also drew attention to his side's defeat of a "powerful South Africa" side away from home.

"Fakhar Zaman was in an immaculate form. Imamul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, and captain Babar Azam were also in good form. Haris Sohail is also back. Now when we are coming out of hard and tough cricket, we think we are ready for a better show against England,” Khan added.

The @thePSLt20 player of the tournament @sohaibcricketer is super excited and ready to make the most of his return to international cricket.#ENGvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/ISgIu7TvMC — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 28, 2021

Pakistan will kick-off their tour of England with the first of three ODIs at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on July 8.

