ENG vs PAK weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Melbourne for today's T20 World Cup 2022 final

Pakistan and England will lock horns in the T20 World Cup final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13. As it has panned out in Melbourne so far in the showpiece T20 event, severe rain could impact the ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup final.

England thrashed India by 10 wickets in the semi-finals to book a final berth. Skipper Jos Buttler and fellow opening batter Alex Hales were ruthless, hitting the Indian bowlers all around the park. While Buttler remained unbeaten on 80, Hales contributed with a quickfire 86* to chase down the target of 169 in just 16 overs.

The English side have a 2-0 win record against Pakistan in the history of the T20 World Cups. They also won the seven-match T20I series against the Men in Green by a 4-3 margin just before the showpiece T20 event. The English side will be brimming with confidence and will fancy themselves to win their second T20 World Cup title.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have sneaked into the semi-finals from the verge of getting eliminated. They lost their first two Super 12 matches against India and Zimbabwe, but three consecutive wins and South Africa's loss at the hands of the Netherlands ensured the Men in Green a place in the semi-finals.

They outplayed the Kiwis in the knockout clash to reach the final. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan finally got among the runs, which will be a huge positive for the side heading into the summit clash.

Pakistan's bowling has done exceedingly well throughout the tournament and it will be a battle between their bowlers and England's batting line-up.

All in all, a high-profile clash awaits fans as both sides look to lay their hands on the T20 World Cup trophy.

ENG vs PAK weather update in Melbourne - Heavy rain predicted

Danyal Rasool @Danny61000 Yes, Melbourne was sunny in the morning, now overcast. It might rain and it might not.

Inclement weather conditions have impacted many games in Melbourne so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup and the final will be no different. The Melbourne weather forecast suggests heavy rainfall during the PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup final clash.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology has forecast over a 50 percent chance of rain with 10-20 mm expected, including the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe with heavy falls.

If rain hampers the game with no play possible on Sunday, then the match will be held on Monday, November 14. However, if rain leads to no play on the reserve day as well, then Pakistan and England will be declared joint winners.

