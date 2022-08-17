ENG vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes after England top-order collapses in the first Test 

England's top-order fell like dominoes on Day One of the first Test against South Africa at Lord's on August 17 (Wednesday), leaving the team reeling at 100/5 at the end of the first session. The aggressive batting approach that has helped them win their last four games against New Zealand and India misfired on this occasion.
After South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and opted to field, Kagiso Rabada gave his side a great start by sending both English openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley back to the pavilion in his opening spell with just 25 on the board.
Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje backed that effort by dismissing the middle-order batters cheaply to derail England's innings.
In-form batter Jonny Bairstow endured a rare failure as Nortje cleaned him up for a five-ball duck to stun the opposition camp. The right-arm seamer then dismissed England skipper Ben Stokes (20) at the stroke of lunch to round off a fruitful session for the visitors.
Fans enjoyed intense cricketing action in the first session of the Lord's Test and expressed their views in the form of intriguing memes. Here are some of the best ones:
"It's about making sure that five-week period doesn't mean we've lost our venom"- England captain Ben Stokes ahead of the Lord's Test
Speaking ahead of the first Test against the Proteas, Ben Stokes reflected on England's recent success in the Test format and expressed optimism about performing with the same intensity against Elgar's side.
The English skipper seemed to have full faith in his team's new approach, opining that they are more likely to end up on the winning side if they maintain the same intensity as in their last four matches.
As quoted by Sky Sports, Stokes said:
"It's about making sure that five-week period doesn't mean we've lost our venom. It would be easy to have so long away to almost forget the place we managed to find ourselves in. The results will look after themselves. If we play to the standard that we have done over the last four Test matches, we know we're going to give ourselves a great opportunity of winning the game."
By the time rain interrupted play, England had a score of 116/6 on the board with Ollie Pope (61*) and Stuart Broad (0*) at the crease.