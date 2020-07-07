ENG vs WI 2020: All you need to know about the new rules and regulations

Cricketing action will begin after a short hiatus caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic with England vs West Indies tests.

Here are all the new, modified rules and regulations that will be implemented during the series.

The England-West Indies Test series will be played behind closed doors

After spending nearly four months in the eye of the cricketing cyclone, with an eerie calm and no action, we are slowly moving towards the merciless whipping eyewall, where the game will return in all its glory.

The West Indies tour of England will kickstart the season and will look to set a blueprint for the upcoming matches. There are quite a few new, modified rules and regulations which will be implemented in this series for the safety of everyone involved.

Here is everything you need to know:

Bio-secure venues and regular testing for COVID-19

The series will take place behind closed doors and in two bio-secure stadiums. Players and officials will live at the on-site hotels at each ground and be screened daily for symptoms and regularly tested for COVID-19 throughout the match.

No saliva on the ball

Bowlers are used to applying saliva on the ball since the start their careers. This new rule would require quite a fair bit of time for the players to get adjusted to, and it will also be difficult for the bowlers to soften the ball. The ICC has marked an adjustment period for bowlers and said that there will be “leniency” early on regarding the rule. The rules state that each team can receive up to two warnings per innings after which five penalty runs will be added to the batting team score. The players, though, are allowed to use sweat to keep the shine on the ball.

Non-neutral umpires and three reviews per innings

The ICC has also temporarily removed the restriction to appoint neutral umpires for a Test match, which means that the officials will be residents of England. Since there is a chance of more inexperienced umpires standing in international matches in the next few months, the ICC has deemed it necessary to allow teams an additional DRS review per each innings. This implies that the teams can now review until three of their reviews are unsuccessful per innings, as opposed to the earlier two.

Substitutions for players showing COVID-19 symptoms

The ICC has confirmed teams will be able to substitute any player who shows signs of COVID-19 during a Test match. As is the case with concussion replacements, it would have to be a like-for-like swap.

Mandatory wearing of gloves and no contact

The ICC has made it mandatory for the umpires, match officials and the support staff to wear gloves at all times. The players too have been advised to have no contact with during celebrations or with the umpires.

Food, travel and accommodation

The teams will stay at on-site hotels on different floors. The players will be encouraged to use room service or they may opt for meals to be eaten in small batches. As for the travel from Manchester to Southampton, the Windies team will move in small groups in different buses.