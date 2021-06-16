"Will be rooting for you"- Indian men's cricketers wish Indian women's team ahead of their Test against England Women

The Indian women's team is currently playing its first Test match in seven years. Mithali Raj is captaining the Indian women's team against England Women at Bristol's County Ground.

The hosts have won the toss and elected to bat first in this Test match. While England Women have the home advantage, the visitors will start as the favorites to win because of their fantastic record in English conditions. The Indian women's team emerged victorious in both of its previous Test matches on English soil.

Mithali Raj's team will be keen to complete a hat-trick of victories. Ahead of this big game, many Indian men's cricketers wished the women's team good luck for their Test against England Women.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Deep Dasgupta, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Krunal Pandya, Wasim Jaffer, and many other cricketers sent their best wishes to the Indian women's team.

Here are the top tweets:

Playing Test cricket after 7 years and that too in England, it's going to be special.

Go well Team India 🇮🇳#ENGvIND @BCCIWomen



Also goodluck to my twitter friend @katecross16 — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 15, 2021

Wishing the Indian Women’s team all the very best for their Test Match against England starting today.



I’ll be rooting for you. 😀#ENGvIND @BCCIWomen — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 16, 2021

Good luck to the @BCCIWomen for their historic Test match which begins today! Go well #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 16, 2021

Congratulations to @TheShafaliVerma on her test debut. And good luck team India for the much awaited Test. Enjoy the moment, no better feeling than donning the India whites😊 @BCCIWomen #ENGWvINDW pic.twitter.com/0oKpkeGKUv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 16, 2021

Sending @BCCIWomen lots of luck and wishes ahead of their big Test match today! Let’s go #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) June 16, 2021

Wishing our Indian Women’s Team all the very best for the historic game tomorrow 🇮🇳 @BCCIWomen #TeamIndia — Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) June 15, 2021

Wishing the Indian women's team all the best for their Test match vs England. Goodluck girls 🇮🇳 @BCCIWomen — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) June 15, 2021

Let's start the English summer with a bang . All the best @BCCIWomen — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) June 16, 2021

The wait to see the Indian women's team again in white flannels and red ball ends today: Jay Shah

BCCI Secretary and ACC President Jay Shah also sent a message to the Indian women's team ahead of the Test against England Women. The BCCI has constantly tried to elevate women's cricket in India, and organizing the Test against England Women will likely attract more fans towards the game.

Jay Shah was delighted to see the Indian women's team competing in the red-ball arena after a long time.

"Sending wishes and positive vibes to @BCCIWomen as they face England in the Test at Bristol. The wait to see them again in white flannels and red ball ends today #TeamIndia," the BCCI Secretary wrote on Twitter.

Sending wishes and positive vibes to @BCCIWomen as they face England in the Test at Bristol. The wait to see them again in white flannels and red ball ends today #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 16, 2021

It will be exciting to see if the Indian women's team can complete a hat-trick of Tests win in the UK. You can follow the live scorecard of this Test match right here.

