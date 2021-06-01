"Every player on England tour will make a difference; Shafali Verma is a special talent" - Ramesh Powar

Indian women’s team coach Ramesh Powar has admitted that young and aggressive batter Shafali Verma is undoubtedly a special talent. However, he asserted that every player on the tour of England is expected to make a significant contribution.

17-year-old Shafali Verma has made an impressive start to her T20I career. In 22 matches, she has smashed 617 runs at a strike rate of 148.31 with three fifties.

Asked if Shafali Verma could be India’s X-factor at the top of the innings, in the limited-overs contests in England, Powar replied at a virtual press conference:

“Every player on this tour England tour will make a difference. Shafali Verma is a special talent. We are trying to get every combination which will help us towards a total that supersedes the standard. We are not aiming at a particular target. We are trying to assess, in some conditions it might be 270. In India, on a slow wicket, it might be 200-plus. We will explore combinations which will help us win consistently.”

Like Prithvi Shaw, we might see a different Shafali Verma as well: Ramesh Powar

The England tour could see Shafali Verma making her Test debut, as she has been chosen in the squad for the longer formats as well. On the expectations from the young cricketer with regards to Tests, Powar said:

“It depends on the way she handles the practice sessions. Because, we have done something great with Prithvi Shaw when he played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. So you can wait and watch, you might see a different Shafali also after one-and-a-half months.”

Earlier, Indian Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj had welcomed the selection of Shafali Verma in all three formats for the UK tour. Verma was not picked in the ODI squad for the home series against South Africa. Speaking to PTI, Raj said about Verma's inclusion in all the formats for the England series:

“Having her in three formats definitely is a plus. And we definitely are looking forward to see how she shapes up.”

India will play one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is in England from June 16 to July 15.

