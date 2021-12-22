"England are 100 miles away from winning in Australia" - Michael Vaughan 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has laid into the current England team over their performances in the Ashes so far. Australia are already 2-0 up in the series with three matches remaining.

The 47-year-old claimed that England have absolutely no chance of winning the ongoing Ashes campaign, which will extend their miserable run Down Under. Meanwhile, Vaughan termed Australia as favorites for the 2023 Ashes in England. Australia narrowly missed out on winning the Ashes in England on their 2019 tour.

Speaking on Fox Sports, Vaughan said:

"This is the worry for England, and I said it last time they were here. I said the problem I found with this England Test match team is that they don’t realise that they are 100 miles away from winning in Australia."

The former English skipper added:

"But the Aussies are very close to beating us in the UK. They nearly beat us in 2019 and should have done. The next time they will do because (Stuart) Broad and (James) Anderson will be out the way, and they’ve probably got to take a couple steps back to go forward from this position."

Australia have not won a series in England since 2001 when the Steve Waugh-led team claimed the series by a 4-1 margin. The Three Lions will likely be without the services of James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the next Ashes campaign while the Australians embark on a new era.

The current Aussie side, led by Pat Cummins and with robust bench strength, have looked the real deal.

I think Jhye Richardson is going to be an absolute star: Michael Vaughan

Vaughan lavished praise on Jhye Richardson, who filled in for Josh Hazlewood in the Adelaide Test and claimed his first five-wicket haul. He believes the right-arm pacer's ability to swing the ball both ways will be a handy asset in England.

"I’ve always really liked Jhye Richardson. I think he’s going to be an absolute star. And I think he’s going to be the type of bowler that’s going to have a huge amount of success in England."

Vaughan added:

"If you put a Duke’s ball in Jhye Richardson’s hands, I think he’s going to have a huge amount of success."

Australia have shown their prowess when it comes to their bench strength as they comprehensively defeated England without both Cummins and Hazlewood.

The third Ashes Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting on Boxing Day (December 26).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra