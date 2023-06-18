England all-rounder Moeen Ali fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct on day 2 of first Ashes Test

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined England all-rounder Moeen Ali 25 percent of his match fee for breaching the Code of Conduct on day two of the Ashes Test at Edgbaston. The apex body of the sport found the veteran cricketer applying a foreign substance on his bowling hand at the boundary line while fielding.

The incident occurred during the 89th over of Australia's first innings at Edgbaston when Moeen applied a drying agent on his bowling hand without prior permission from the umpires.

The 35-year-old breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.

Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees proposed the sanction and the Warwickshire all-rounder accepted the offence; hence, there was no need for a hearing. It was also Moeen's first offence in 24 months.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Mike Burns leveled the charge. Nevertheless, the Match Referee was satisfied that the cream was applied by the off-spinner only to dry his hands.

Moeen Ali picked up two key wickets on day two:

Moeen Ali celebrates Travis Head's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Moeen Ali, playing his first Test since September 2021, produced the wickets of Cameron Green and Travis Head on day two as the duo added 72 and 81, with Usman Khawaja, respectively. However, the likes of Head and Khawaja also targeted him during their partnership.

Khawaja held the innings together on day two as he finished unbeaten on 126 and put on an unbroken 91 with Alex Carey by Stumps. Head struck a quick-fire fifty, while Green chipped in with 38. Marnus Labuschagne perished for a first-ball duck, while Steve Smith managed 16 runs.

England declared at 393-8 on day one, headlined by Joe Root's unbeaten 118 and quick-fire fifties from Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow. Root added 121 with Bairstow after the hosts plummeted to 176-5 at one stage. Nathan Lyon bagged four scalps for Australia.

