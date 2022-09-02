England announce squad for Pakistan series and 2022 T20 World Cup; Jason Roy dropped while Chris Woakes and Mark Wood declared fit 

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has announced its squads for the upcoming seven-match T20I series against Pakistan and the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. The Jos Buttler-led squad comprises 15 members with three more players included as traveling reserves.

Out-of-form Jason Roy had a forgettable series against India. He also flattered to deceive in The Hundred's 2022 and has been dropped from both squads.

In a major boost to their bowling unit, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have recovered from their long injury layoffs to mark their return to international cricket. The pacers were last seen during England's tour of the Caribbean earlier this year.

Other prospects such as Jofra Archer and Alex Hales have not been included in either squad. Archer is yet to recover from his complex elbow injury, for which he has already undergone two surgeries. Hales, meanwhile, is yet to make an appearance for the national team since his suspension in 2019.

England have been drawn alongside Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage. They will be joined by two more nations following the conclusion of the preliminary round.

Buttler has had a rough start to the captaincy since taking over from Eoin Morgan in July. Under his leadership, England have lost two consecutive home T20I series against India and South Africa.

England squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Reserves - Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

England name a 19-man squad for 7-match T20I series against Pakistan

England were initially scheduled to tour Pakistan last year, but the tour was called off due to security concerns. They will now tour the Asian nation for the first time in 17 years for a seven-match T20I series, which will begin on September 20.

Moeen Ali is expected to lead the side in place of Buttler, who is recovering from a calf injury, in the initial set of matches. Five debutants have found a place in the squad, with the likes of Chris Jordan and Liam Livingstone currently out injured. Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Tom Helm, Olly Stone, and Luke Wood are the uncapped players in the squad.

The first four matches of the tour are scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, while the remaining matches will be hosted by the Gadafi Stadium in Lahore.

England squad for T20I series against Pakistan

Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood.

