England announce squad for Women's Ashes

The England and Wales Cricket Board today announced the squad for the women's Ashes series, which is set to begin with the one-off women's Test on January 27 next year.

A 17-member England Women squad was announced for the multi-format tour Down Under, with Heather Knight set to lead them against Australia. Nat Sciver will continue to be the vice-captain.

England Women squad: Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

The ECB also named a 12-strong England Women 'A' squad for their tour of Australia. England Women will be able to call up players from the 'A' team during the Ashes tour.

England Women 'A' squad: Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Eve Jones, Beth Langston, Emma Lamb, Bryony Smith, Ellie Threlkeld, Issy Wong

England Women head coach Lisa Keightley was quoted as saying in ECB's release:

"It's always exciting to head to Australia to take on the challenge of winning the Ashes and we're really looking forward to going out there and making some memories as a team."

She also spoke about the importance of taking the England Women 'A' team with them and said:

"This is the first time we've taken an England Women's A squad alongside the senior team, which is a big step forward for us. It gives us great depth and provides so much competition for places. It's also an invaluable development opportunity for those players pushing for senior selection."

England Women to tour Australia for multi-format Ashes series

Australia Women and England Women are set to face off in one Test, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals (T20Is). The Test, worth four points, will take place from January 27 to December 30 in Canberra.

That will be followed by the three T20Is, two of which will be played in Sydney and while one will take place in Adelaide. The three ODIs will follow, with one match set to be staged in Adelaide and the final two games taking place in Melbourne. The ODIs and T20Is are worth two points each.

Speaking on the series, Lisa Keightley said:

"We've got a nice blend of experienced pros and youngsters and it's a trip we've been preparing for since the end of our summer. A multi-format series is a great test of all our skills and we can't wait to get out there."

Australia are yet to announce the squad for the series.

