England announce T20 squad for India series      

England have announced a 16-man squad for the upcoming T20 series against India. England and India will take on each other in 5 T20I matches on conclusion of the 4-match Test series.

England's players will depart on February 26, with the squad for the 3-match ODI series to be announced soon.

This should be some series! 🤩



🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 11, 2021

Eoin Morgan will once again lead the white-ball side. Players like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Moeen Ali are already part of the Test setup. They will link up with the rest of the team once the red-ball games are over.

Liam Livingstone got a call-up after the batsman impressed in the recently-concluded Big Bash League. Jos Buttler returns to the T20 squad, after not being a part of the final 3 Tests against India. The rest of the squad is the same one that played a 3-match T20 series against South Africa last year.

Unlike the Test squad, England’s T20 squad will see all 16 players available for the entirety of the series. Jake Ball and Matt Parkinson will also travel to India as reserves.

The white-ball leg of England’s tour will begin on March 12. The next four India vs England T20I games will take place on March 14, 16, 18, and 20, with each game beginning at 7:00 PM IST. All 5 T20Is will take place at the new Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Complete England squad for T20 series vs India:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).

Reserves: Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire)