England batter shadow bats using Yashasvi Jaiswal's willow on day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

England batter Harry Brook was hilariously seen shadow batting using Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's willow on Day 1 of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds on Friday. In a video shared by England's Barmy Army, the right-hander could be seen practising some shots with the southpaw's bat. He also seemingly had a friendly conversation with the Indian batter.
The moment seemingly occurred during one of the drink breaks when Jaiswal had taken off his helmet while receiving some treatment. The left-handed batter created history by becoming the first Indian batter to score a Test hundred at Headingley. He got there off 144 deliveries with a single off Brydon Carse in the 49th over of the innings
After England won the toss, Jaiswal and KL Rahul took full advantage of the batting-friendly conditions at Headingley. The pair combined for a 91-run stand in 24.5 overs before Brydon Carse sent Rahul packing for 42 off 78 deliveries. B Sai Sudharsan perished for a duck on debut as Ben Stokes strangled him down the leg side, with Jamie Smith taking an outstanding catch.
Ben Stokes dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal to give England some respite
England skipper Stokes mustered yet another magical feat after tea. He dismissed the opening batter for 101 as he came around the wicket and rearranged the off-stump. The wicket broke the 129-run stand between Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Although the home side got some respite, the visiting captain is nearing his hundred, and India remain on top.
The Asian Giants are targeting their first Test series win on English soil since 2007. Not only will the all-rounder want to maintain that streak, but also keep his record of not losing a home series intact. Team India had drawn the series 2-2 in 2021-22 and lost by a margin of 4-1 before that in the year 2018 while visiting England.
