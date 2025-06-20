England batter shadow bats using Yashasvi Jaiswal's willow on day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

England batter Harry Brook was hilariously seen shadow batting using Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's willow on Day 1 of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds on Friday. In a video shared by England's Barmy Army, the right-hander could be seen practising some shots with the southpaw's bat. He also seemingly had a friendly conversation with the Indian batter.

Ad

The moment seemingly occurred during one of the drink breaks when Jaiswal had taken off his helmet while receiving some treatment. The left-handed batter created history by becoming the first Indian batter to score a Test hundred at Headingley. He got there off 144 deliveries with a single off Brydon Carse in the 49th over of the innings

Watch the video of the Yorkshire cricketer shadow batting with the Indian opener's bat:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After England won the toss, Jaiswal and KL Rahul took full advantage of the batting-friendly conditions at Headingley. The pair combined for a 91-run stand in 24.5 overs before Brydon Carse sent Rahul packing for 42 off 78 deliveries. B Sai Sudharsan perished for a duck on debut as Ben Stokes strangled him down the leg side, with Jamie Smith taking an outstanding catch.

Ben Stokes dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal to give England some respite

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

England skipper Stokes mustered yet another magical feat after tea. He dismissed the opening batter for 101 as he came around the wicket and rearranged the off-stump. The wicket broke the 129-run stand between Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Although the home side got some respite, the visiting captain is nearing his hundred, and India remain on top.

The Asian Giants are targeting their first Test series win on English soil since 2007. Not only will the all-rounder want to maintain that streak, but also keep his record of not losing a home series intact. Team India had drawn the series 2-2 in 2021-22 and lost by a margin of 4-1 before that in the year 2018 while visiting England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news