England bowler Ollie Robinson parts ways with fiance and mother of his child two months before wedding

England pacer Ollie Robinson continues to make headlines, this time off the field, as he and his fiance Lauren Rose Pullen have split up just two months before their wedding. The pair have reportedly been in a relationship for the past eight years and have a two-year-old daughter named Sienna.

The couple was due to marry in October, but in a sudden turn of events, Ollie Robinson reportedly walked out on his partner and child during the recently concluded Ashes series. Robinson is now believed to be in a relationship with influencer Mia Baker.

Mia has tremendous social media following for promoting golf to the next generation and is also sponsored by several brand leaders of the sport.

According to the Daily Mail, a source told them:

"Lauren is heartbroken and totally devastated. One minute, she was getting ready to marry the man she loves and spend the rest of her life with him and the next, he leaves her and she finds out that he's seeing someone else."

The source further stated that rumors of Robinsion's affair with Baker began when she was spotted by England players at the team hotel during the Ashes series.

"We were invited to the wedding but then in late July, we were told that it had been called off and that Ollie was seen with Mia by some of the England team. A lot of them and us are disgusted by what he's done. We all thought that he had finally settled down and saw him as a family man because he and Lauren appeared to be so happy with their child. But he hasn't changed and what does it say about your character to walk out on your family like this?"

Robinson played only the first three Tests of the Ashes series before missing the final two matches of the 2-2 drawn series.

Ollie Robinson had a reasonable Ashes series with the ball

Robinson played a limited role in England's thrilling win at Headingley.

On the field of play, Ollie Robinson made headlines numerous times for his verbal banter with Aussie opener Usman Khawaja and his comments on the visitors playing three No. 11s.

Those comments came to bite the pacer back immediately as Khawaja starred in Australia's win in the opening Test at Edgbaston with scores of 141 and 65. Adding salt to the wound was the victory being achieved courtesy of an unbeaten 55-run partnership between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

However, to Robinson's credit, he picked up five wickets in the match and followed up with another five-wicket game in the second Test at Lord's. In the third game at Headingley, the 29-year-old suffered back spasms and bowled only 11.2 overs in the first innings before walking off.

Robinson bowled no further in the match and missed the final two games, with James Anderson replacing him in the playing XI. He finished the series with ten wickets at an average of 28.40.

Despite the decent numbers, the seamer did not make the impact he has become renowned for, as England fell to 0-2 in the first two games before staging a comeback to level the series 2-2.

Robinson boasts excellent overall Test numbers, with 76 wickets in 19 games at an average of 22.21, including four 4-wicket and three 5-wicket hauls.