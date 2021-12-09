"It would’ve been nice for his first ball to be called a no-ball" - England bowling coach reacts to Ben Stokes' no-ball controversy at the Gabba

England bowling coach Jon Lewis has opened up on Ben Stokes' no-ball controversy on day two of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane. Lewis said that Stokes could have had time to revisit his run-up had the umpires called his first no-ball.

Several media outlets reported a technological failure for the umpires missing the no-ball calls. While in the last few years, the ICC left it to third umpires to detect no-balls, Australia and England have reverted to the old conditions. Hence, it was up to the on-field umpires to call for them.

7Cricket @7Cricket



@copes9 | #Ashes Each of Ben Stokes' first four deliveries to David Warner was a no-ball 👀

The England bowling coach feels a seam bowler needs an understanding of his feet, and that the onus is on the umpires. Lewis thinks had the on-field umpires detected the first no-ball, there wouldn't have been any further outcry.

Lewis was quoted as saying by Fox Sports in this regard:

"What a fast bowler needs is some sort of understanding of where his feet are. You can’t see your own feet. So the umpires are watching the line, and after the first ball, that’s Ben’s first ball on this ground in probably eight years."

"In England you have bowl throughs in the morning, but you don’t have them in Australia on the square; so he’ll need some feedback from the umpires to understand where his feet are. It would’ve been nice for his first ball to be called a no-ball, so he could then have made an adjustment, and from then, he would’ve been behind the line because he then knows where his feet are."

Stokes bowled plenty of no-balls, including four consecutive ones in an over, 'dismissing' Australian opener David Warner on 17 with one of them. The left-hander made the most of the reprieve to make 94.

However, the on-field umpires detected only three of Stokes' no-balls in the innings. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting lashed out at the umpires for the same.

Ben Stokes suffers injury scare on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test

Ben Stokes was not only ineffective with the ball, but also inexpensive in his nine overs. The Kiwi-born all-rounder leaked 50 runs as Australia took complete control of the proceedings. Moreover, he also sustained a stiff hamstring while preventing a boundary.

The hosts reached 343-7, leading by 196 runs by stumps on Day 2. Travis Head finished unbeaten on 112, while Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner struck half-centuries.

England Cricket @englandcricket



Australia lead by 195 runs at stumps.



Scorecard:



#Ashes A long and challenging day for the lads in the field.Australia lead by 195 runs at stumps.

For England, Ollie Robinson was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets.

