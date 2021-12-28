"Disappointing for us all" - England coach Chris Silverwood reacts to their stunning capitulation on day three of Boxing Day Test

Under-fire England coach Chris Silverwood admits it has been a disappointing Ashes tour for them and that Australia have simply been too good. However, Silverwood remains optimistic about his players' support despite stunningly losing the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on Day 3.

England, who started day three on 31-4, crashed to 68 all out in the second innings as Australia retained the Ashes. The tourists' innings didn't even stretch beyond lunch despite a fightback from their bowling unit on Day 2.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Chris Silverwood said that he believes the players are still backing him; however, he conceded the loss has affected them. The 46-year old lauded Australia's Scott Boland and stated:

"I think they are. We had a good honest chat after the last game [a 275-run defeat in Adelaide]. We just have to put performances together and start pushing back. It is disappointing for us all and the lads will be feeling that in the dressing room. I have to give credit to the Australia attack, especially Scott Boland for bowling as well as he did in that second innings."

Debutant Scott Boland triggered England's collapse by finishing with figures of 4-1-7-6 in the second innings. The right-arm seamer, who dismissed Jack Leach and Haseeb Hameed in his first over on day two, added four more to his tally to secure the Man of the Match award.

"We have some world-class players and some youngsters who are learning on the job constantly" - Chris Silverwood

Chris Silverwood. (Image Credits: Getty)

Silverwood further claimed that the England players need more time in international cricket as learning on the job is challenging. Expecting to take away something from the remaining two Tests, he added:

"We have some world-class players and some youngsters who are learning on the job constantly. We have to try and give them some confidence. We have to give them the opportunity to show what they can do in the last two Tests. That is certainly something we will be reflecting on in the dressing room as we want to take something away from this series and compete in the last two Test matches."

Also Read Article Continues below

After having won their first two matches comfortably, Australia's innings and 14-run victory gave them an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the series. It also meant newly appointed Australian skipper Pat Cummins started his stint as Test captain victoriously.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee