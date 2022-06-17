England create history, score highest-ever 50-over total vs Netherlands 

England created history on Friday (17 June) by putting up the highest-ever score in the history of the 50-over format against the Netherlands.

In a show of absolute carnage, three of the six England batters hit centuries and another, Liam Livingstone smashed the country's fastest ODI half-century to propel them to a massive 498-4 in 50 overs.

Jos Buttler was the top-scorer with a scarcely believable yet effortless 70-ball 162* followed by Dawid Malan's 125 (109) and 25-year-old opener Philip Salt's 122 (93). Livingstone's score read 66 (22).

Surrey held the record for the highest score in List A cricket for over 15 years when they hit 496/4 against Gloucestershire at The Oval in 2007. But after posting 498 against the Dutch, England also beat the highest total in ODIs, which they themselves held after thumping 481/6 against Australia in Nottingham in 2018.

The record 498-run total came at the VRA cricket ground in Amstelveen, which presented a flat track and short boundaries for the ODI world champions to exploit. But that doesn't take anything away from the England batters.

Opener Jason Roy was dismissed for just one off seven balls in only the second over by medium pacer Shane Snater, who also happened to be his cousin. Salt and Malan replied by stitching together a 222-run stand, which was broken when the former was looking to get into the final gear. In came Buttler, who was destructive from the start, hitting seven fours and 14 sixes.

Malan almost became part of another 200-run stand, but this time, he mostly saw Buttler take apart the Dutch bowlers' short-pitch bowling. When the former was dismissed, skipper Eoin Morgan came to the crease but got out for a golden duck, with Pieter Seelar claiming his scalp.

England hit 52 boundaries en route to posting record total

Livingstone reached his fifty off just 17 balls, getting there by scoring 33 off his first seven balls, but fell short of Ab de Villiers' record of the fastest-ever ODI fifty (16 balls). Buttler's ton, reached in just 47 balls, was also the second-fastest for England and fell just short of his own record of 46 (against Pakistan in 2015).

Overall, England hit 52 boundaries - 36 fours and 26 sixes - with the latter being another world record in ODIs.

