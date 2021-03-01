England Cricket Board appoints Marcus Trescothick as new Elite Batting Coach

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has announced multiple new appointments ahead of their 2021 home season. The ECB have allotted the Elite Batting Coach role to former England opener Marcus Trescothick.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel has been named England's new Elite Spin Bowling Coach. Patel has had multiple short spells on the England cricket team's backroom staff.

He is currently with the men's team in India and courtesy of his excellent job, Patel has now received a permanent role.

Young Lions head coach Jon Lewis has also received a promotion from English cricket's governing body. Lewis is now the England cricket team's Elite Pace Bowling Coach.

Confirming the new appointments, ECB Performance Director Mo Bobat said:

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve been working to grow our pool of players that are ready to play for England. Achieving the type of depth that has enabled us to compete successfully across formats, both home and away. The Elite Coaches will play an important role in enhancing this depth further, helping us to sustain success over time. We want to be renowned and respected for the quality of our coaching."

We've announced four new coaching appointments for the England Men's pathway



Details 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 1, 2021

The three new Elite coaches will join Elite Fielding Coach Carl Hopkinson on the England cricket team's specialist coaching team.

Bobat added that these players would work with the counties and contribute to the development of the Lions and the Young Lions teams.

Advertisement

Marcus Trescothick played 76 Test matches for the England cricket team

Marcus Trescothick has over 10,000 international runs to his name

Marcus Trescothick's arrival will help the England cricket team's batting unit a lot. The former English opener represented his country in 76 Tests and 123 ODIs, amassing over 10,000 international runs. He recorded 26 centuries in his international career.

Meanwhile, Jon Lewis played one Test and 13 ODIs for the English team. The ECB has reconfigured Lewis's previous role as the Young Lions head coach as the Elite Pathway coach.

Former Yorkshire spin bowler Richard Dawson will take over the new position after Lewis's promotion.