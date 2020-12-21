England cricket team appoint Jacques Kallis as batting coach consultant for Sri Lanka tour

The England cricket team returned from South Africa after a 3-0 win in the T20I series. Unfortunately, the ODI series could not take place because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The England cricket team will now visit Asia to play against Sri Lanka and India. Joe Root's men will first play two ICC World Test Championship matches versus Sri Lanka. The Galle International Cricket Stadium will play host to both Tests.

The Sri Lankan pitches generally tend to favor the spinners. The team management have roped in Jacques Kallis to help the England cricket team adjust to the spin-friendly conditions.

Coaching staff for SL tour



Head Coach: Chris Silverwood

Assistant Coach: Paul Collingwood

Wicketkeeping: James Foster

Fielding: Carl Hopkinson

Batting: Jacques Kallis

Bowling: Jon Lewis

Spin Bowling: Jeetan Patel



The former South African all-rounder will serve as the England cricket team's batting coach consultant during the Sri Lanka tour. It is pertinent to note the visitors will also have former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel's services as a spin bowling consultant.

Seven coaches to travel with England cricket team to Sri Lanka

Along with Kallis and Patel, five more coaches will join the English squad in Sri Lanka. Head coach Chris Silverwood will lead the backroom staff with Paul Collingwood as his assistant.

James Foster has been named as England's wicket-keeping consultant. Meanwhile, Carl Hopkinson and Jon Lewis will be the fielding and the bowling coaches for this tour.

Here is the England cricket team's complete schedule for the tour of Sri Lanka.

Saturday, January 2: Touring party departs from London to Hambantota

January 5-9: Training and preparation at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium

January 14-18: 1st ICC World Test Championship match – Sri Lanka v England, Galle International Cricket Stadium

January 22-26: 2nd Test match – Sri Lanka v England, Galle International Cricket Stadium

Wednesday, January 27: Touring party departs Sri Lanka

It will be interesting to see if the England cricket team can inch closer to a spot in the ICC World Test Championship finale.