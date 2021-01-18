England cricket team registers four consecutive overseas Test wins for the first time since 1957

The England cricket team registered its first Test win of 2021, with a seven-wicket victory against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

The win marked England's fourth consecutive Test victory away from home. The English team has achieved this feat for the first time in almost 64 years.

Joe Root has captained the England cricket team brilliantly in the game's longest format. In his side's recently-concluded Test against Sri Lanka, Root scored a double century and set up his side's win.

Although the Sri Lankan batsmen fought back in the second innings, the islanders could not defeat their rivals in Galle.

Heading into this series against Sri Lanka, the England cricket team had registered a hat-trick of wins versus South Africa in their previous overseas series.

The Proteas had won the first Test of that series. However, the visitors came back from behind to win the four-match series 3-1.

The last time the England cricket team had a four-match winning streak outside the United Kingdom was in January 1957.

Two of their four wins came versus New Zealand, while the other victories were against South Africa. That streak ended with a draw against the Proteas at Newlands.

Can the England cricket team continue its winning momentum in red-ball matches?

Advertisement

The England cricket team will play a series against India next month

The England cricket team has taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the ICC World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka. Joe Root and co. will aim to complete a whitewash next week at the Galle International Stadium.

While Sri Lanka have no chance of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final, the hosts will still be keen on ending their rivals' winning streak in overseas Tests. The second SL v ENG Test match begins on January 22.