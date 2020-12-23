England cricket team to visit Sri Lanka next month despite UK travel ban

The England cricket team will play their penultimate series under the ICC World Test Championship against Sri Lanka next month.

Some fans felt the UK travel ban in Sri Lanka would lead to the cancellation of this series. However, Sri Lanka Cricket Chief Executive Ashley de Silva has confirmed that the England cricket team is exempt from the travel ban.

Ashley said that the touring party would land on January 3. They will undergo COVID-19 tests before departure from the UK and upon arrival in the island nation.

Following the tests, the England cricket team will have to quarantine for ten days and enter the bio-secure bubble. This ICC World Test Championship series comprises two matches. Galle will host both the fixtures behind closed doors.

In an interview with AFP on Wednesday, Ashley de Silva said:

"The team would travel to Sri Lanka on a chartered flight. Our doctors have been talking to the England team's doctors, and they are quite satisfied with the arrangements. Both teams are looking forward to the tournament."

Can the England cricket team return to the Top 3 of the ICC World Test Championship points table?

The England cricket team has received permission to visit Sri Lanka despite the new COVID-19 strain. The visitors will look to make the most out of this tour and progress in the ICC World Test Championship.

Recently, the England cricket team lost its third spot to New Zealand. Joe Root's men will play their remaining two series against Sri Lanka and India. A 2-0 win versus Sri Lanka will boost their chances significantly.

The top two teams in the ICC World Test Championship standings will compete in the grand finale at Lord's. India, Australia, England, and New Zealand are the top four contenders to win the maiden championship.