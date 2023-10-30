"England cricket is trying to put a Band-Aid where probably surgery is required here" - Aakash Chopra on their dismal 2023 World Cup performances

Aakash Chopra reckons the England ODI team might see wholesale changes after their disappointing run in the 2023 World Cup.

India handed the defending champions a 100-run thrashing in their league-phase clash in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. It was the Jos Buttler-led side's fifth loss in six games, which left them rooted at the bottom of the points table and virtually knocked them out of the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that England are doing temporary fixes instead of looking for long-term solutions. He explained (5:40):

"What has happened to this team? Firstly, they came with a slight reputation. You will see changes in this team after this tournament. I won't be surprised if some people bid goodbye to ODI cricket."

The former India opener added:

"You got Ben Stokes out of retirement in any case. You called Moeen Ali back in Tests. England cricket is trying to put a Band-Aid where probably surgery is required here. This team didn't prepare for this tournament properly."

Ben Stokes was included in England's World Cup squad after he took back his ODI retirement. The England Test skipper, who missed their first three games due to a hip injury, was dismissed for a duck against India while playing an ungainly shot.

"I don't know of an expert who didn't keep them in the top 4" - Aakash Chopra on England's below-par performances

England were considered one of the favorites heading into the World Cup. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that England's poor run has proved most pre-tournament predictions wrong. He said (6:10):

"We all got fooled. I don't know of an expert who didn't keep them in the top four. I don't even call myself an expert. All of us had predicted, for whatever it is worth, that England will definitely reach there, that they play amazing cricket but do they do that?"

The renowned commentator pointed out that the last edition's champions were found wanting in both the batting and bowling departments. He elaborated:

"England's story has been extremely ordinary. The bowling has not looked that sharp. Although they did bowl well in this match, but not very impressive throughout the tournament. Batting is extremely disappointing, from Jonny Bairstow to Jos Buttler."

Chopra reckons Jos Buttler might have endured the most ordinary World Cup of his career. He concluded by opining that a few careers might be on the line once the tournament ends.

