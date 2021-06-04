England set to drop Ollie Robinson for 2nd Test against New Zealand - Reports

According to reports in The Telegraph UK, England are set to drop Ollie Robinson for the second Test against New Zealand after his racist and sexist tweets from the past resurfaced.

The tweets came to light during Day 1 of the first Test when Ollie Robinson made his debut in the longest format at Lord's. It is believed the England Cricket Board (ECB) is determined to make an example out of the pacer in their bid to root out discrimination.

Robinson, who was grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons, was the pick of the English bowlers in the first innings, returning with figures of 4-75 in his 28 overs.

However, his exploits with the ball are seemingly set to go in vain as the ECB is likely to drop him for the second Test.

England's Ollie Robinson issues a statement of apology after racist and sexist tweets from his account resurfaced on the day he made his Test debut.

The bowler came up with an apology after the end of the first day's play, saying he "deeply regrets his actions" and is "embarrassed" by his old tweets.

Michael Vaughan hits out at the ECB following the Ollie Robinson controversy

Michael Vaughan wants ECB to do more 'due diligence'.

While Ollie Robinson is undoubtedly copping most of the blame for his controversial tweets, Michael Vaughan believes the ECB should have done its "due diligence" on the player before handing him his Test debut.

"I'm staggered that the ECB don't do their due diligence on everything. By everything I mean- if you are going into partnership with anyone or a brand, you do your due diligence in making sure you know everything about them. They haven't done that on Ollie Robinson. I don't think this gets put to bed easily because what he has tweeted is out there," the former England skipper said on the BBC.

The ECB has launched an investigation into the matter and it looks like Ollie Robinson's promising debut will be remembered for the wrong reasons, with the seamer set to be dropped for the second Test, which is due to start on 10 June.

A statement from Ollie Robinson

