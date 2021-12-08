“This is one cricket tour, as a fast bowler, you do not want to miss” - Jofra Archer laments missing out on Ashes due to injury

England pacer Jofra Archer has expressed his disappointment at missing out on the Ashes due to the recurrence of an elbow injury. According to Archer, playing in Australia is something a fast bowler does not want to miss.

England’s Ashes campaign got off to a horror start as they were bowled out for 147 on Day 1 after winning the toss and batting first at the Gabba. Australia’s response was delayed due to rain.

Reflecting on having to miss out on the tour, Archer admitted that it is hard to take, particularly considering the conditions that favor pace bowlers. In an interaction with 7 Cricket, the England fast bowler said:

“It was a tough one to take. The ball is seaming and bouncing a little bit. This is one cricket tour that, as a fast bowler, you do not want to miss.”

While Pat Cummins claimed five wickets for Australia in his first Test as captain, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood chipped in with two each.

Sharing an update on his injury, Archer asserted things were progressing well. The 26-year-old informed:

“The second last bit of scans got done. The results came out yesterday and it is looking quite promising. Everything is moving forward nicely. It is just a matter of waiting a little bit more and being a little bit patient.”

In August, Archer was ruled out of all cricket for the rest of 2021 following a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

“This might have been the best team for the first Test” - Jofra Archer

Questions have been raised about England’s team selection for the first Ashes Test. While James Anderson has been rested, Stuart Broad was left out of the playing XI after being picked in the 12-man squad.

Backing England captain Joe Root, Archer said:

“I am not sure why Jimmy (Anderson) and Broady (Stuart Broad) aren’t in the team but Rooty (Joe Root) is a very smart man and would have weighed up all the options. This might have been the best team for the first Test, so I am going to back him for that.”

He also expressed confidence that England can fight back in the contest despite being bundled out for under 150 in the first innings. Archer added:

“Honestly, I don’t think any team will be planning to be all-out, especially before the end of play. Hopefully, luck can go both ways and we can have them two or three down before the end of play. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t go out there and get them out for under the same 147.”

Jos Buttler top-scored for England in the first innings with 39, while Ollie Pope contributed 35. Skipper Root was out for a duck, with star all-rounder Ben Stokes perishing for just 5.

