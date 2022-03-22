England interim coach Paul Collingwood interested in permanent role

England men's team's interim coach Paul Collingwood desires to land a full-time role. The former seam-bowling all-rounder also reflected on the ongoing series in the West Indies and believes the team is already in a better place.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) appointed Collingwood as the interim coach after sacking Chris Silverwood. The T20 World Cup-winning captain joined the national team's coaching ranks in 2015 as a limited-overs consultant and later as the fielding coach.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo England Men's Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood has been appointed Interim Head Coach for next month's three-match Test tour of the Caribbean England Men's Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood has been appointed Interim Head Coach for next month's three-match Test tour of the Caribbean https://t.co/as6FV7ijjR

Speaking to BBC Sport, the 45-year old said that he has always loved working with the national team. He reflected on England's performance in the Caribbean and feels the team is headed in the right direction, saying:

"I've always loved working with England, and as long as I can make a difference, I'll be happy. It depends on what job is up for offer. We don't know until a managing director comes in. We will have to wait and see. The goal for me as interim was to pass the team after this series on in a better, stronger place. And you can see that already."

He added:

"They've got more of a responsibility, more of a voice, and they are enjoying that. When you get a response, and you see the attitude of the boys, you take heart from that. All you want to do is make a difference. Hopefully, we get a result in the last game. We are here to win."

The England team experienced a major rejig of their coaching staff following a humiliating 4-0 Ashes loss in Australia. Head coach Chris Silverwood and batting coach Graham Thorpe were sacked, while managing director Ashley Giles also lost his job.

England and West Indies to battle it out in series decider in Grenada

Joe Root (left) and Kraigg Brathwaite. (Credits: Getty)

The first two Tests of the series in Antigua and Barbados between England and the West Indies ended in draws.

Although Joe Root and co. pushed for a victory in both Tests, West Indies showed enough resilience on both occasions to thwart the visitors. The tourists have not won a Test series in the Caribbean since 2003-04 and are keen to change that this time.

