"England had the last laugh" - Gautam Gambhir cautions Team India from focussing solely on the Pakistan clash in the World Cup 2023

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that the Men in Blue's sole focus should be winning the 2023 World Cup over just their game against Pakistan.

Despite Team India kickstarting their campaign against Australia on October 8, several discussions have already been centered around the Pakistan clash a few days later. Gambhir played match-winning knocks in the final of India's T20 World Cup 2007 and the 2011 ODI World Cup victory.

Speaking to Star Sports after the India-Nepal Asia Cup clash, Gambhir reminded of England being the champions in the previous edition.

"England had the last laugh. You go into that tournament not thinking that we have only got to beat Pakistan. And I hope that doesn’t happen in the 50-over World Cup in India as well," he said.

"I hope it’s not only about India and Pakistan on October 14. I hope it’s about India playing the World Cup final and lifting the Cup, because you never know how many people will be part of the next World Cup from this World Cup team. And it only happens after 4 years," he added.

The former great even urged the fans and the broadcasters to focus more on India winning the World Cup title than the Pakistan tie.

"For us as a nation, for us as fans, for us as broadcasters, everything should not only be focused on India and Pakistan. It’s all about winning the World Cup. Pakistan is just a block. It’s just a step toward winning the World Cup," he stated.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup was washed out due to rain, with both teams sharing a point. However, both teams qualified from Group A to the Super Fours, where they will face off again on Sunday, September 10.

"It was never about Pakistan only" - Gautam Gambhir on the 2007 and 2011 World Cups

Gautam Gambhir was the top scorer for Team India in the 2007 T20 World Cup final.

Gautam Gambhir recalled the title-winning Indian teams of the 2007 and the 2011 World Cups being solely focused on the bigger prize and Pakistan as just a step along the way.

The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan twice in the 2007 T20 World Cup, including the summit clash, with Gambhir top-scoring with 75 off 54 deliveries. In 2011, MS Dhoni's men beat the Men in Green in the semi-final to advance to the final against Sri Lanka.

"In 2007, the T20 World Cup, we started our campaign against Pakistan, we played the final against Pakistan. It was never about Pakistan only. Even in 2011, it was never about Pakistan, Pakistan were just a step. So, when as a broadcaster, as experts, if we stop talking about only India vs Pakistan and think about winning the World Cup, I think Team India will be in a much better position," said Gambhir.

India boast a proud record against their arch-rivals in 50-over World Cups, having never lost to them in the seven previous match-ups.

Both teams endured disappointing ends to their campaign in the 2019 event, with India bowing out in the semifinal to New Zealand and Pakistan failing to qualify for the final four.