England Lions vs India A 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live-streaming details in India

India's first assignment in the 2025-2027 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle will be a five Test series against England. Ahead of that stern test, India A will feature in two unofficial four-day matches against England Lions.

Ad

The first of those matches began in Canterbury on Friday, May 30. The hosts won the toss and opted to field first at the St. Lawrence Ground.

The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul Thakur, who are in the 18-man India squad, featured in the starting XI for India A on Friday. Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is also in the Indian squad, led the India A side.

Ad

Trending

England Lions vs India A telecast channel list in India

In India, fans can live-stream the England Lions vs India A first unofficial Test on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website. The live coverage will start at 3:30 PM IST.

The second unofficial Test will be played in Northampton from June 6-9. Following those two games, India A and the main Indian squad will play an intra-squad match in Beckenham from June 13-16. The first India-England Test will commence in Leeds on Friday, June 20.

Ad

Indian batter KL Rahul will reportedly link up with the India A squad ahead of the second unofficial Test and is likely to leave for the United Kingdom on Monday. The India A squad has been coached by former India batter and women's team coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

Troy Cooley, who is with BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE,) will work with the India A bowlers as the bowling coach. Indian men's team assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate was reportedly asked to join the India A squad ahead of the first unofficial Test.

The India-England Test series will be the team's first assignment in whites without R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️