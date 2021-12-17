England lose World Test Championship points over slow over-rate

England Cricket Team have been penalized eight ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba last week.

Joe Root & Co. were also fined 100% of their match fees. England were eight overs short and breached article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to minimum over-rate offenses. The ICC announced their decision in a statement:

“England were eight overs short (not five overs short as previously announced) but were only fined 100 per cent of their match fee due to the limit. However, the points deduction for penalty overs is not capped and must reflect the actual number of penalty overs a team is short of the minimum requirement as per Clause 16.1.2 of the ICC Playing Conditions, hence they have been penalised one point for each over they were short."

#Australia #England #AUSvENG #Ashes More bad news for England 😢They have been docked three additional WTC points than the earlier stated five as it is found out that they were 8 overs short in the first Ashes Test, in contrary to the aforementioned 5 😱

Incidentally, England were also reprimanded for poor over-rate during the home series against India. Overall, they have now lost 10 World Test Championship points, meaning they now have only six points under their belt. They are currently placed seventh in the points table, one above Bangladesh, who toil at the bottom.

England under the spotlight after Day 2 in Adelaide

#AUSvENG #Ashes #Australia #England Stumps on Day 2! 🏏Australia pick up two important wickets as early stumps is taken on Day 2 due to lightning ⚡

The dominant Australian side piled up 473/9 in the first innings before reducing England to 17/2 with debutant Michael Neser getting his maiden Test wicket.

The home side started the second day on a positive note, with Marnus Labuschagne reaching another hundred. England did bounce back with a couple of wickets, and when Steve Smith missed his century by seven runs, England seemed to be in a better position. However, Australia's tail wagged to put up a daunting total before Smith declared the innings.

Neser played an aggressive knock, smashing 35 runs from just 24 balls, which included five fours and a six. Mitchell Starc also chipped in with a run-a-ball 39 to take Australia's total to 439 runs.

In reply, Starc dismissed Rory Burns early for 4 in the third over to draw first blood. Michael Neser snared Haseeb Hameed with the second ball of his Test career before poor weather conditions forced the end of the day's play.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee