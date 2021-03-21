England name 14-member squad for ODI series against India

The England Cricket Board (ECB) named a 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series against India, which is set to kick-off on March 23.

England have retained most of their T20I squad for the ODIs. One significant name missing, though, is that of Jofra Archer. The pacer has returned to England after aggravating his elbow injury during the 5-match T20I series. ECB stated that Archer will miss the start of this year's IPL.

Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan also do not find a place in the squad. However, both players will travel with the team during the ODI series.

Eoin Morgan will continue to lead the team in the ODIs. The 2019 World Cup-winning skipper didn’t have a great time with the bat in the recently concluded T20Is and will look to improve in the slightly longer format of the game.

Joe Root doesn't find a place in England squad for the ODIs

Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have kept their spots in the squad and are likely to open the innings together.

England's Test skipper Joe Root has failed to make it into the ODI squad but Sam Billings, who didn't get to play in any of the five T20I matches, was included. Jos Buttler will take up wicket-keeping duties and might bat in the middle order.

In the pace bowling department, England have got the likes of Mark Wood, Reece Topley and Matt Parkinson. The Curran brothers - Tom and Sam - have also been included in the 14-member group.

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will shoulder the spin bowling responsibilities. Liam Livingstone has also retained his place in the side.

Apart from Jordan and Malan, Jake Ball will also be travelling with the squad, although he has not been named in the 14.

Advertisement

All three games will be played at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on March 23, March 26 and March 28, respectively.

England's squad for the ODI series:

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Also travelling with the squad: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.

BREAKING NEWS: We have named a 14-person squad for our three-match ODI series against India! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳#INDvENG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 21, 2021