Jofra Archer likely to pull out of IPL 2021

Reports suggest Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer is likely to pull out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 25-year-old could choose to skip IPL 2021 in a bid to protect his international Test career.

As per reports in Telegraph Sport, Jofra Archer will take another injection - the third one - in his right elbow after the conclusion of the T20I series against India. The injection will help him continue playing for England for the rest of the year.

Jofra Archer earlier complained of pain in his elbow after the 1st Test against India. He took an injection shot back then and could only return to the field for the 3rd Test. He was once again ruled out for the 4th Test before making a comeback in the T20I series.

Jofra Archer's elbow has troubled him since 2020

Jofra Archer has struggled with his elbow since the beginning of last year. As England are to play the T20 World Cup and the Ashes later this year, the pacer wants to nurse the long-term injury for the time being.

Jofra Archer's elbow injury first flared up in South Africa in early 2020. He was supposed to miss the IPL 2020 as well. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was pushed to September and the 25-year-old managed to recover and take part in the entire tournament.

Given that the 50-over format is not a priority at the moment, it is highly unlikely that England will risk him for the three-match ODI series against India.

“I need to take care of my elbow before I think about what is going to happen. For me, in the immediate, I want to get through this [Twenty20] series and then I will do everything in my power to make sure I’m going to the World Cup and the Ashes,” Jofra Archer said a few days ago when asked about his injury.

If Jofra Archer decides to pull out of the IPL, it will be a massive loss for the Rajasthan Royals. The pacer is an important part of their plans and was the leading wicket-taker for the team last year.