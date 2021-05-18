England name 15-member squad for two-match Test series against New Zealand

England head coach Chris Silverwood has named a 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

The likes of Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, and Chris Woakes, who recently returned from the now-suspended IPL 2021, have been rested. They will be joining their respective counties soon and are expected to spend some time with their families after the quarantine period. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes haven’t been considered for selection as they are still recovering from injuries.

Chris Silverwood seems excited about the big summer ahead and hopes to use it to build towards the Ashes that will be played towards the end of this year. His statement on ecb.co.uk read:

“The summer of Test cricket will be fascinating. Playing the top two teams in the world, in New Zealand and India, is perfect preparation for us as we continue to improve and progress towards an Ashes series in Australia at the back end of the year.”

James Bracey and Ollie Robinson receive a maiden call-up to the Test squad

In the absence of some senior players, the England team management has decided to provide an opportunity to some of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket. James Bracey and Ollie Robinson have been called up to the Test side for the first time. The duo were a part of the reserves when the England team toured Sri Lanka and India earlier this year.

Speaking about their selection, Chris Silverwood said:

“With several players not available through injury or being rested for the New Zealand series, it is an opportunity for us to reward those who have been on the fringes of England squads over the past 12 months.

“James Bracey and Ollie Robinson deserve their call ups to the Test squad. They have been consistent performers in the County Championship this season and over the past 18 months, have excelled for the Lions on the field and in the various camps they have been involved in,” said the England coach.

All-rounder Craig Overton, who last played a Test in September 2019, also received a recall to the side.

England’s squad for the Tests against New Zealand:

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood