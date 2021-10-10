Ashes 2021/22: England name 17-member squad, Ben Stokes left out

England head coach and chief selector Chris Silverwood has named a strong 17-member squad for the upcoming Ashes tour this winter.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gave conditional approval to the tour earlier this week and was expected to reveal the touring party on Sunday.

The official statement released by the ECB read:

"England Men's Head Coach Chris Silverwood has named a 17-player squad for the Ashes tour of Australia starting in November. All 17 players have been capped at Test level and is the strongest available squad selected by Silverwood. Ten of the 17 will be touring Australia in an Ashes series for the first time, including vice-captain Jos Buttler."

Champion all-rounder Ben Stokes and tearaway pacer Jofra Archer are the only notable names absent from the squad.

The omission is on expected terms considering that Archer was already ruled out of the T20 World Cup and the entire winter due to his lower back issues.

Stokes, on the other hand, isn't available due to a finger injury and his struggles with mental health issues. This is the second successive Ashes tour that the Durham all-rounder will miss.

He missed out on the last tour Down Under due to his involvement in a brawl at a nightclub in Bristol.

Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess earn a recall to the Test team

Meanwhile, Zak Crawley has found a place in the Test squad despite being dumped out midway through the Indian series this past summer.

Dan Lawrence has also earned an Ashes call-up, as has off-spinner Dom Bess. Haseeb Hameed, who made a return to the Test team after five years during the home series against India, will likely open the innings alongside Rory Burns.

With Crawley back in the squad, there could be a toss-up for the No. 3 spot between him and Dawid Malan, although the latter should start the series.

Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow are the two designated wicketkeepers in the squad while Jack Leach will lead the spin-bowling department.

The depth in the pace arena is immense with the presence of veterans like James Anderson and Stuart Broad, and tall seamers like Ollie Robinson and Craig Overton. The tearaway pace of Mark Wood will also be crucial for the team. Chris Woakes will balance the playing XI as a seam-bowling all-rounder in the absence of Stokes.

England haven't won a Test in Australia since Sydney in 2011. Not only will they look to break the unwanted streak but they will also aim to regain the Ashes after a gap of almost five years.

The Ashes will get underway at the Gabba on December 8.

England's squad for Ashes 2021/22

Joe Root (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow (WK), Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Craig Overton

