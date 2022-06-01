England name playing XI for 1st Test against New Zealand; seamer Matthew Potts to make debut

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have named the England playing XI for the first Test of the three-match home series against New Zealand, which starts at Lord's on Thursday, June 2.

23-year-old Durham seamer Matthew Potts will be making his Test debut in the match and will become the 704th Men's Test capped player from the country.

The series against the Kiwis will mark the beginning of a new era in England's Test journey, with Ben Stokes taking over as captain from Joe Root and Brendon McCullum coming in as the new Test coach.

Zak Crawley and Alex Lees have been named as openers while the veteran pace bowling duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson also find a place in the playing XI.

England's playing XI for Lord's Test: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonathan Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

"To attract the fans, we have to build on that style of cricket" - England pacer Stuart Broad

England pacer Broad, who has returned to the Test squad after being dropped from the tour of West Indies, stated that the 'style of cricket' they play is very important to attract fans' attention.

The 35-year-old's statement came amidst reports that none of the five days of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's have sold out. The lack of interest isn't surprising, though, as England have won only one of their last 17 Test matches.

Speaking ahead of the Lord's match, Broad admitted:

"To attract the fans, we have to build on that style of cricket and have a style that people want to watch."

He asserted:

"Trent Bridge (for the second test in Nottingham) has sold out for the first three days, so there is still that support for the team. From a player's point of view, we have to make that commitment that we want to be exciting and draw people through the gates."

On making a comeback to the Test squad after the snub for the West Indies series, the England veteran said:

"I'm delighted to be in this squad. I was disappointed to miss out on a Test tour, but that's life. I'm very forward focussed, very excited to be here."

Broad has 537 wickets to his name from 152 Tests at an average of 27.80.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far