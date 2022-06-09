England name unchanged playing XI for second Test against New Zealand 

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have named an unchanged playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand. The management have stuck with a winning combination that yielded a five-wicket win at Lord's in the first Test.

Following a concussion that ruled him out of the majority of proceedings in the first Test, Jack Leach has been deemed fit to compete at Trent Bridge. The 30-year-old will complete his seven-day mandatory concussion return to play protocol today, making him eligible for the second Test. The left-arm spinner was replaced by debutant Matt Parkinson on the second day of the first Test.

Despite their concerns at the top of the order, the hosts have stuck with the combination of Zak Crawley and Alex Less. The duo will be opening the innings for the fifth consecutive Test after playing through the entirety of the Caribbean tour.

After failing in both innings at No.3 in the earlier contest, Ollie Pope will be given a chance to redeem himself in the upcoming Test. Match-winner at Lord's, Joe Root, retains his spot along with the rest of the middle-order.

Recently being hailed as the world's best wicket-keeper by the Test skipper, Ben Foakes retained his spot with the gloves behind the wicket.

The hosts have decided to stick with the same pace battery that wreaked havoc a week ago. Stuart Broad will play on his home ground while James Anderson holds a menacing record at Trent Bridge. The veteran right-arm pacer has 68 wickets at the iconic venue at an average of 19.26.

England playing XI for second Test against New Zealand

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonathan Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand, on the other hand, will have to make a forced change to their playing XI with all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme being ruled out of the series. The 35-year-old suffered a tear in his right heel that is expected to rule him out for 10-12 weeks.

on.nzc.nz/3zk9TAQ Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England after a scan revealed a tear to his right plantar fascia (heel). Michael Bracewell has been added for the remainder of the series as de Grandhomme’s replacement. Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England after a scan revealed a tear to his right plantar fascia (heel). Michael Bracewell has been added for the remainder of the series as de Grandhomme’s replacement.on.nzc.nz/3zk9TAQ

England will take on New Zealand in the second Test of the series at Trent Bridge Nottingham from tomorrow (June 10) onwards.

