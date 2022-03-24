[Watch] Jofra Archer is cranking it up in the nets again

England's lethal fast-bowler Jofra Archer is undergoing his rehabilitation in Barbados as he looks to work his way back to full fitness. The 26-year old is training with the England Test side, who are currently in the Caribbean to play a three-match Test series against the hosts.

He last played an international game in a T20I against India last March, before sustaining an elbow injury. The injury forced him to miss the Test and ODI series from the same tour.

He returned to action in May for Sussex in the Vitality Blast and the County Championship before opting out after complaining about discomfort in his elbow. Later that month, Jofra had hand surgery to remove a piece of glass that had been lodged in his finger while he was cleaning a fish tank at his home in January.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that their pacer would spend time on an extended break from cricket before returning for a medical review in early autumn.

The timeline set for his injury means that he is expected to miss around 15 months of international cricket. The England pacer missed out on the home Test series against India, the ICC T20 World Cup and the Ashes last year.

This is the second time Archer has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right elbow, with the same problem ruling him out of the Test series against South Africa in 2019-20.

The England international has played 42 times across all formats since making his international debut in May 2019, taking a combined 86 wickets.

Mumbai Indians splash the big bucks on Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer and the ECB had made it clear that the player won't be available for this year's IPL as he continues his recovery. That, however, didn't stop the Mumbai Indians from shelling out ₹8 crore on the Englishman at this year's IPL Auction.

Jofra was not registered in the marquee set of players at this year's auction. Despite his unavailability, the five-time champions spent the big bucks on him as a long-term pick and partner for Jasprit Bumrah.

The Mumbai franchise will be quite pleased to see their prized asset working his way back to full fitness.

Also read - 2 reasons why Jofra Archer's move to Mumbai Indians was a good move and 2 reasons why it wasn't.

Edited by Diptanil Roy