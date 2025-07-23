England batter Harry Brook was hilariously seen running to slip between overs on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. The right-handed batter's antics left commentator Michael Atherton amused, given how he wanted to best his teammates to reach that position.Brook, one of the best slip fielders in the England team, had taken a vital catch to get the better of Yashasvi Jaiswal for 58. With Liam Dawson coming on to bowl his second over and the spin-bowling all-rounder drawing the left-hander forward, the edge carried comfortably to Brook at first slip.Watch the video of Brook running to his position between over change below:The Yorkshire batter has had a wonderful time with the bat in this series so far, aggregating 314 runs at 52.33 alongside a best of 158. The youngster missed out on a ton in the first innings at Headingley, falling for 99.England hit back with three wickets in second session after a wicketless first sessionBen Stokes vociferously appeals for Shubman Gill's wicket. (Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, India comfortably made merry in the first session of day one at Old Trafford. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul stitched an unbroken 78-run stand in the 26 overs bowled.However, the home side didn't take long to create breakthroughs in the post-lunch session. Chris Woakes began by getting KL Rahul to nick at third slip to Zak Crawley for 46, breaking the opening stand of 94 in the 30th over. After Dawson dismissed Jaiswal for 58, Shubman Gill perished for 12 after offering no shot to a delivery from Ben Stokes.Although the visiting captain took the review, replays returned three reds, and the 25-year-old had to walk back cheaply. India walked to tea at 149/3, with the home side winning the second session. Nevertheless, B Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant have restored a great semblance of control, taking the tourists' total past 200. At the time of writing this, India were 203/3 in 66 overs.The Asian Giants are currently 2-1 down in the five-match series and are yet to win a Test in Manchester in history.