England player hilariously dashes to the slip cordon between overs on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jul 23, 2025 21:52 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
England cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

England batter Harry Brook was hilariously seen running to slip between overs on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. The right-handed batter's antics left commentator Michael Atherton amused, given how he wanted to best his teammates to reach that position.

Ad

Brook, one of the best slip fielders in the England team, had taken a vital catch to get the better of Yashasvi Jaiswal for 58. With Liam Dawson coming on to bowl his second over and the spin-bowling all-rounder drawing the left-hander forward, the edge carried comfortably to Brook at first slip.

Watch the video of Brook running to his position between over change below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Yorkshire batter has had a wonderful time with the bat in this series so far, aggregating 314 runs at 52.33 alongside a best of 158. The youngster missed out on a ton in the first innings at Headingley, falling for 99.

England hit back with three wickets in second session after a wicketless first session

Ben Stokes vociferously appeals for Shubman Gill&#039;s wicket. (Credits: Getty)
Ben Stokes vociferously appeals for Shubman Gill's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, India comfortably made merry in the first session of day one at Old Trafford. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul stitched an unbroken 78-run stand in the 26 overs bowled.

Ad

However, the home side didn't take long to create breakthroughs in the post-lunch session. Chris Woakes began by getting KL Rahul to nick at third slip to Zak Crawley for 46, breaking the opening stand of 94 in the 30th over. After Dawson dismissed Jaiswal for 58, Shubman Gill perished for 12 after offering no shot to a delivery from Ben Stokes.

Although the visiting captain took the review, replays returned three reds, and the 25-year-old had to walk back cheaply. India walked to tea at 149/3, with the home side winning the second session. Nevertheless, B Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant have restored a great semblance of control, taking the tourists' total past 200. At the time of writing this, India were 203/3 in 66 overs.

The Asian Giants are currently 2-1 down in the five-match series and are yet to win a Test in Manchester in history.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications