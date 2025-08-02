England players engage in some banter with Indian batters as they head off for lunch on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

The English players exchanged some words with the Indian batters as they headed off for lunch on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test at The Oval. The visitors resumed their second innings on 75/2 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep at the crease.Deep made a vital contribution as he struck a magnificent half-century before he was dismissed for 66. Building on his unbeaten fifty overnight, Jaiswal played second fiddle, getting to 85 at the stroke of lunch. He was joined by Indian captain Shubman Gill.Close to lunch, Jaiswal pulled his hamstring, seeming to suggest that he got cramps, trying to slow things down. The English players did not like what they saw. Jaiswal seemed to be walking off just fine at the break. Ben Duckett was the first to engage in banter with the left-hander. Harry Brook and Ollie Pope joined in as Pope placed his hand on Jaiswal's shoulder.The players then pointed fingers at each other as they walked off.Watch the incident below:India ended the session on 189/3 and extended their lead to 166. They will look to continue batting the way they have and add as many runs as possible.Indian pacer gave Ben Duckett a weird send-off on Day 2 of the fifth TestThe ongoing series has been no short of banter right from the beginning. Players from both teams have gone after each other. On Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test, Indian pacer Akash Deep was involved in an exchange with Ben Duckett.Duckett had hit the pacer for a six off a reverse ramp shot. He also sledged Deep, saying that he could not get him out. The southpaw attempted another reverse scoop but edged it behind to the keeper. Therefore, the pacer has the last laugh as Duckett was dismissed for 43 off 38 balls.Akash Deep celebrated the wicket and gave the batter a weird send-off. He put his arm around the left-hander and also told him a few words. However, Duckett did not react while he walked away. The send-off was not received well by several former cricketers, who called Deep out for his actions.