England ready to do away with rest and rotation policy when they face off against India: Joe Root

Joe Root has given a clear hint that England will pick their best Test side come the five-match Test series against India, which starts in August. England recently lost their first Test series at home in seven years as New Zealand got the better of them by 1-0 in a two-match contest.

However, skipper Joe Root was without some of his key players such as Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali, who were granted some extra time off due to their involvement in the IPL.

With the India series followed by an Ashes tour down under coming up this year, Joe Root has suggested that England will put the rest and rotation policy behind them.

"We are coming into a period of time now where rest and rotation is put behind us. With Covid, and the amount of cricket that we’ve had, there’s been compromises made over different formats and different teams. We now have 10 very hard Test matches against two brilliant opposition coming up but it is a great opportunity for us to play some strong cricket and, if everyone is fit and available, we will have a good team ourselves. I’d like to think that over the next five Test matches we’ll be trying to play our strongest side, or have our strongest squad available for those games." Root said as quoted by The Independent.

A century 💯

Roaring crowds 🔊

Wardrobe malfunctions 😂

And a goat! 🐐@lv_cricket's best loved #ENGvNZ moments 🏏 pic.twitter.com/JFLZNf72SD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 14, 2021

England have lost four of their last five Tests, including their first home series defeat under Joe Root's captaincy.

"They know what I can offer"- Joe Root on his chances of making the T20 World Cup squad

An honour to receive my 150th ODI cap from @chriswoakes and loved being out there with the boys again! Good start to the series 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/8Z6Dv0YiFx — Joe Root (@root66) June 30, 2021

England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan recently stated that Joe Root is in contention to play for England at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Responding to that, Root said he has had a chat with Morgan in the past regarding where he stands in terms of his place in England's T20 setup.

"I’ve spoken with Morgs (skipper Eoin Morgan) in the past, trying to find what do I need to do to get to get near that squad. He’s been very open and honest about that: just try and score as many runs as you can. They know what I can offer and there’s no point to keep going over the same conversation.”

Joe Root recently guided England to a victory by scoring 79* in the first of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The 30-year-old will be keen to carry on with his form when the hosts take on the Lankans in the second ODI on July 1.

