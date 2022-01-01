England rope in Adam Hollioake to support coaching staff for fourth Ashes Test 

England have called up their former ODI skipper Adam Hollioake to support the coaching staff for the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney starting on January 5. Hollioake, who lives on the Gold Coast, will assist Graham Thorpe, who is standing-in as head coach for the Sydney Test.

Assistant coach Thorpe has been thrust into the lead role as Chris Silverwood has to self-isolate after a family member tested positive for Covid-19. Bowling coach Jon Lewis and spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel are also isolating.

Hollioake, who played four Tests and 35 ODIs between 1996 and 1999, told the Daily Mirror:

'It's an honor to be asked to come down and help the boys. It has been a tough tour but if I can help in any way then that is what I’ll do. I’ve jumped in the car to make things a bit safer Covid wise, but I’ll still have to go through some protocols when I get to Sydney."

Hollioake, who was born in Melbourne, has coached Queensland cricket. The 50-year-old has worked with the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja over the course of his coaching career.

Australia lead Ashes series 3-0

Australia have dominated the series

England have had a torrid time down under so far, with none of the games going their way. Australia have easily been the better side and comfortably beat the tourists without even having their first-choice players in the last two Tests.

England's batting, with the exception of skipper Joe Root, has come under heavy criticism for their inability to cope with pressure. With two Tests remaining, the visitors have pride to play for. They must still put their best foot forward with the World Test Championship points on the line.

