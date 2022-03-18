"It was nice out there to look up to the sky and say cheers" - Ben Stokes following a 'memorable' hundred

England all-rounder Ben Stokes thought of his late father following a power-packed performance with the bat on day two of the second Test against the West Indies in Barbados. The southpaw cracked a blazing hundred as England amassed 507 runs before declaring.

After a mediocre Ashes series by his standards, Stokes returned to form by smashing his 11th Test hundred. The New Zealand-born all-rounder's knock of 120 off 128 deliveries comprised 11 fours and six sixes, taking advantage of the platform set by the top order.

After stumps, Stokes admitted it was one of his most memorable innings, given what had transpired with him recently. The 30-year old said his late father was always in his thoughts as he looked up at the sky.

The all-rounder said, as quoted by BT Sport:

"It’s a very special feeling. I don’t like to speak selfishly but it was nice out there to look up to the sky and say ‘cheers’. Of the hundreds I’ve got that’s personally one of the more memorable ones because of everything that’s gone on over the last 18 months or two years. It was great. In India last year I got 99 and it was a bit of a dagger in the heart so it was nice to get there and remember him that way."

The tourists resumed day two on 244-3 as Dan Lawrence perished for 91 on the previous day, agonizingly close to his first international Test hundred. However, centuries by Stokes and Joe Root put West Indies' bowling attack to the sword. The duo added 129 together.

"Seeing the excitement on Fisher’s face even when he got his cap, his smile was ear to ear for 15 minutes" - Ben Stokes

Matt Fisher. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Stokes also acknowledged debutant Matt Fisher losing his dad when aged just 14 and recalled how delighted he was to get his first England cap. The 30-year old feels Fisher's first Test wicket meant a lot to his close ones.

"Everyone has something which means something to them, and there’s a lot of great things that can happen and memories that you can create playing international cricket. Seeing the excitement on Fisher’s face even when he got his cap, his smile was ear to ear for 15 minutes. Then you could see how excited he was when he got his wicket today. It means a lot for him and a lot of other people – family and friends, everyone that has supported him."

Fisher, who was confirmed as a last-minute replacement for Craig Overton, struck with his second ball in Test cricket. Opener John Campbell edged one to the keeper; however, the home side reached 71-1 at the close.

