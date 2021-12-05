“England's best hope is that Stokes can establish himself as a player of authority” - Ian Chappell previews the Ashes

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell reckons that for England to do well in the upcoming Ashes, it will be critical for all-rounder Ben Stokes to establish himself as a player of authority. Chappell also believes that if England don’t come up with a competent performance in the first Test, Australia could end up dominating the series.

The latest edition of the Ashes will get underway with the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 8. The series will mark Stokes’ return to international cricket after a mental health break. Australia, meanwhile, have a new Test captain in Pat Cummins following Tim Paine’s resignation in the wake of the sexting controversy.

Previewing the Ashes, Chappell wrote in his column for ESPN Cricinfo:

“It seems that England has to quickly establish their credentials at the Gabba or they will be overrun by an Australian team in the ascendant. England have that opportunity in the first Test. There is an unknown quantity about the pitch, Ben Stokes is making his comeback as a full allrounder, and Pat Cummins is yet to establish his captaincy credentials.”

Terming Cummins the right choice as Australia's new Test captain, Chappell opined:

"He is by far the most inspirational cricketer in Australia. If a team-mate is not inspired by Cummins' heartfelt leadership, he's playing the wrong grade.”

According to Chappell, if Stokes can fire early, he could put some doubts in Australia’s minds and their new leader at the helm could be tested. The 78-year-old elaborated:

“If Stokes can then put himself in the mind of the Australians, this will undermine their confidence and may create some unwanted doubts in Cummins as a leader. Even if England don't win the first Test, they need to finish the game on top to head into the Adelaide day-night affair with a full head of steam. If, on the other hand, Australia win or at least establish authority in Brisbane, a shaky English outfit will struggle to regain a winning psychological advantage.”

Stokes was the second-leading run-getter in Ashes 2019. He hammered 441 runs at an average of 55.12, including the miraculous 135* at Headingley. The all-rounder also chipped in with eight wickets with his medium pace.

“Only Root and Stokes are confirmed English players of Ashes quality” - Ian Chappell on England's batting

England’s Test batting line-up has been a cause for concern for a while now. Chappell agreed that the visitors’ weak batting will give Australia a major advantage heading into the Ashes. He wrote:

“On the batting side only Root and Stokes are confirmed English players of Ashes quality. The rest of the side need to make their mark. The most changes in the series are likely to occur in the England batting, and if this happens Australia will have triumphed. Australia don't have much wiggle room in their batting, and this is one reason why a hard-fought game in Brisbane is critical.”

The 2019 Ashes ended with a 2-2 scoreline. However, Australia retained the urn having won the previous edition.

