England scared of the Gabba? "Like India were last year," Michael Vaughan retorts

Michael Vaughan on Friday tweeted a suggestion that the Ashes later this year should begin in Sydney instead of Brisbane after New South Wales scrapped quarantine for people who are double-vaccinated. Vaughan tweeted:

"With NSW looking like the state who now realise we have to learn to live with this virus it makes total sense to start the Ashes in Sydney... Why put players/broadcasters through quarantine when NSW look like double vaccinated non-positive tested people won’t have too?"

To this, Australian rugby writer Reg Roberts replied with a dig at the former England captain. Roberts tweeted in his reply to Vaughan:

"Scared of the Gabba!!!"

However, it was Michael Vaughan who get the better of the banter as he came up with an epic retort. Vaughan tweeted:

"Like India were last yr."

The Gabba is seen as Australia's 'fortress' in Tests, as the Aussies had not lost there since 1989 until India's dramatic win earlier this year. Australia had gone 32 years without facing defeat at the Gabba before India beat them there by three wickets to win their series 2-1.

Michael Vaughan hails "Ashes game-changer"

Michael Vaughan has been vocally in support of New South Wales' decision to drop quarantine for double-vaccinated travellers from November 1. He tweeted while responding to a news report on the same:

"This would be an Ashes game-changer."

There has been plenty of talk about whether England would tour Australia for the marquee Test series. There were multiple reports of the players being disgruntled with the strict quarantine rules in Australia.

However, following extensive discussions with all parties involved, the England and Wales Cricket Board recently named the squad for the Test series Down Under. It was confirmed that Joe Root will, indeed, lead England in the Ashes, after initial reports suggested that he may not travel for the series.

