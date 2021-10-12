"I wouldn't say it haunted us too much" - Chris Jordan insists that 2016 World T20 final defeat has made England stronger

England seamer Chris Jordan feels that they have become a better side after their stunning loss in the 2016 World T20 final. Chris Jordan is part of the England squad which will aim to go one step higher than they did in the previous edition.

England looked to be overwhelming favorites to win in the final over of the tournament-decider against the West Indies in Kolkata in 2016. However, Carlos Brathwaite smashed four sixes in four balls off Ben Stokes' bowling to gun down the required 19 runs.

Nevertheless, Chris Jordan rejected the narrative that England still carry the baggage of that loss and praised Brathwaite's onslaught. England's death-bowler specialist told Sky Sports:

"I wouldn't say it haunted us too much. It's part of sport, part of life. You can't really write it. That was unbelievable hitting from Carlos in the last over and we came out stronger for it as a team and as a unit."

However, Jordan highlighted that the Three Lions' decision-making has improved since then, which is evident from their 2019 World Cup victory at home. He said:

"I remember that over going so quickly but going into games after that, when we did get in those situations, we started to slow the game down a bit more so decisions made were much clearer. You saw that in the 2019 World Cup. The team was on autopilot really - in any pressure situation, you saw the game slow down and everyone coming up with informed and correct decisions."

Jordan was part of that game but could not produce a wicket in his four overs, giving away 36 runs. However, he bowled a brilliant 19th over, conceding only nine runs. Incidentally, England will open their campaign against the defending champions in 2021.

The squad is very, very strong and I am pretty optimistic: Chris Jordan

England. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Barbadian also backed England to clinch their second T20 crown this year as they have all their bases covered to do so. Jordan showed optimism from the pressure situations they have constantly faced in recent times. The 33-year-old added:

Also Read

"Having been together for so long, the chemistry is there, the talent is there - all the ingredients are there for us to make a decent run in this campaign. But we have to take it one game at a time and build through the tournament. The squad is very, very strong and I am pretty optimistic. The focus is really, really clear and we have been playing together for quite some time so we know each other's games pretty well."

Despite the absence of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, Eoin Morgan and Co. have the required firepower to get the job done. England have a wide array of spin-bowling and seam-bowling all-rounders, who can bat flexibly at any spot.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar