"To be a part of it for four years and missing out was obviously disappointing" - David Willey recalls 2019 World Cup

England left-arm seamer David Willey has said he is relishing the opportunity to catapult the national team to T20 World Cup glory. David Willey also talked about his 2019 World Cup snub as a last-minute change saw him out of the squad.

Willey is one of the many all-rounders in the England set-up as they chase their second T20 crown. The left-arm seamer is one of the most effective new-ball bowlers and a destructive batter down the order.

David Willey admitted that the 2019 World Cup snub was a significant setback. Willey remarked that missing out on the squad despite being part of the four years before that was highly disappointing. The 31-year old told Sky Sports:

"I think it has definitely made me a better person. I don't think anything that happens in my cricketing career will ever be as bad or as disappointing as that. As a kid, you want to play in a home World Cup. It's what you play in the garden, it's what you play in your living room as a kid, playing in a World Cup final.

"To be a part of it for four years and obviously miss out was obviously disappointing. But I think the personal growth from me there on and refocusing back on just enjoying my cricket has been massive for me. It's probably why I am sat here today back playing for England."

Willey had to stay out of the 2019 World Cup squad as Jofra Archer made a strong case for inclusion. Archer later proved his worth and bowled an outstanding super over in the World Cup final to win the trophy for England.

"I'm just playing every game as if it's my last" - David Willey

David Willey further remarked that playing for England was a dream and that he was delighted to be part of a World Cup squad. Willey hopes to take England one step further forward than the 2016 edition.

"I'm just playing every game as if it's my last and just really savouring that moment of putting on an England shirt because it is not something you get to do every day and it's a pretty special occasion every time you do so.

"When I am finished with England, whenever that may be, I just want to finish with fond memories. Whether you have been involved in one or not before, it is extra special to be part of a World Cup success, so I'm happy to be back involved," Willey added.

The bowling all-rounder was part of the XI that reached the final four years ago against the West Indies. Willey starred with figures of 4-0-20-3; however, Carlos Brathwaite's onslaught denied them a victory.

