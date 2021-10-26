"Delighted that Ben Stokes is back in a place where he feels well enough to resume his career" - Jos Buttler

England keeper-batter Jos Buttler has welcomed Ben Stokes' return for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, which starts on the 8th of December. In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Jos Buttler said that Stokes' return boosts the tourists' chances.

Ben Stokes recently said that he is ready to play his best cricket this winter after opting for a mental-health break in August. The all-rounder didn't make it to England's initial squad for the Ashes. However, his return offers England plenty of hope and optimism.

Jos Buttler welcomed Stokes' return to action. He said the all-rounder brings much-needed balance to the team, and hopes to see Stokes hit the ground running after coming off a break. The Lancashire player told the Daily Mirror:

"It is absolutely fantastic news. First and foremost as a friend and teammate I’m just delighted that Ben is back in a place where he feels well enough to resume his career. Having him added to the squad is obviously incredibly exciting for everyone because he brings so much to the side in all sorts of different ways."

"He balances the team brilliantly, and before his break, he had been playing some of the best cricket of his life, so we all hope he can get back that form."

Stokes will be keen to make an impact after missing the 2017-18 Australia tour. Many fans and pundits are thrilled by the news of the 30-year old's availability for the marquee series.

"It's is not just his cricket with bat and ball and in the field" - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler feels Stokes brings more than just his batting and bowling skills to the table. The all-rounder is a positive impact in the dressing room, and doesn't shy away from any challenge.

A Test series win in Australia is the ultimate challenge for any team. So Stokes' experience in Australian conditions would be massive to England's hopes of a series win when they tour Down Under later this year. Buttler said:

"But it is not just his cricket with bat and ball and in the field. He has such an impact on those around him; he makes us all feel taller standing next to him."

"He gives other players confidence; he is incredibly loyal to the team, and when it comes to competitiveness, Ben is not shy of any challenge. I’ve always had that hunger and ambition to experience the Ashes in Australia and test what is the biggest challenge I think you can take on."

Ben Stokes, one of the best all-rounders in the game, made his debut in the 2013-14 Ashes series in Australia. He scored his maiden hundred in Perth, and was a rare bright spot in an otherwise dismal tour for England.

