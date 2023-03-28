"England have taken it to the next level" - Glenn McGrath impressed by England's fearless approach in Test cricket

Former Australian great Glenn McGrath recently remarked that England's fearless approach in Test cricket has been remarkable to watch. Keeping in mind the Ashes series on English soil, the 124-Test veteran feels Australia must start well and avoid handing an early advantage to the hosts.

England haven't held the urn since 2015 when they won the five-Test series 3-2 on home soil. However, they have reason to be confident of regaining it, given their form in the last few months. Ben Stokes and co. have lost only two out of their last 12 Tests.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Say it again .. But this England test side is the best English team I have watched .. not saying they are the best ever side but for the way they play and attack & entertain they are the best .. Love it .. #NZvENG Say it again .. But this England test side is the best English team I have watched .. not saying they are the best ever side but for the way they play and attack & entertain they are the best .. Love it .. #NZvENG

McGrath, who was part of Australia's Ashes-winning squad in 2001, suggested that England's current approach reminds him of their own during their heyday. The 53-year-old reckons England have taken it to a whole new level under Stokes.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said:

"I might be a bit tongue-in-cheek. Australia have not won a series in England since 2001. They will need to start well. They can't let England go 1-0 up with the way England are playing at the moment. If you play without fear, it's amazing what you can achieve. The Australian team I played in played with a lot of freedom and we backed ourselves, but England have taken it to the next level."

McGrath also congratulated James Anderson and Stuart Broad for becoming the most successful opening pair in Tests and believes their record will stay forever.

"They are setting records that will never be beaten. Warnie and I had a great career together. We marked the anniversary of his passing recently and it still hits you pretty hard. I still find it hard to come to terms with. He was a once-in-a-generation player. But congratulations to Jimmy and Broady. They are an incredible partnership. They did take a couple more Tests than Shane and I, though."

The first Test against New Zealand this year saw Anderson and Broad become the most successful bowling pair in Test cricket, surpassing the 1,001 scalps taken by McGrath and Shane Warne. The duo will be critical to England's chances this year in the Ashes, starting on June 16 at Edgbaston.

"Not the type of bowler you can sit on and wait for a bad ball" - Glenn McGrath on James Anderson

James Anderson. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked whether he and Anderson have similarities, McGrath agreed as they both possess good control without being quick. The New South Wales lad believes Anderson is the finest exponent with the Dukes ball in English conditions.

"Yeah, there are probably a few similarities. We are both tall, hit good areas, and do more off the pitch than in the air - and we're not that quick. He's got good control. He's not the type of bowler you can sit on and wait for a bad ball because it's not going to come. He gets to bounce off a length and does find enough to find the edge and make it hard work. For English conditions, with the Dukes ball, it's perfect."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Glenn McGrath had plenty of praise for James Anderson after the England quick broke his record for most Test wickets by a seamer. cricket.com.au/news/glenn-mcg… Glenn McGrath had plenty of praise for James Anderson after the England quick broke his record for most Test wickets by a seamer. cricket.com.au/news/glenn-mcg… https://t.co/FWULndz4iQ

The Lancashire pacer is still going strong at 40, having taken 685 scalps in 179 matches at 25.99.

