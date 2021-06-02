England v New Zealand, 1st Test: Today match players list & umpires

Test cricket is back at the home of cricket, Lord’s, after 654 days as England kickstart their long summer with the first match of the two-Test series against New Zealand on Wednesday (June 2).

Away skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first under bright sunshine in London.

England come into the series on the back of a 1-3 thrashing in India in February-March this year. The Kiwis are playing in whites after a while, having whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 at home at the turn of the year.

The absence of quite a few big names meant England handed debuts to wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey and bowling all-rounder Ollie Robinson. Vice-captain Ben Stokes hasn’t yet recovered completely from his finger fracture, so fast bowler Stuart Broad is the deputy to Root.

There is a Test debut for a wicketkeeper-batsman in the New Zealand camp as well, with Devon Conway being rewarded for his exploits in white-ball cricket. Notably, Kane Williamson has fielded three keepers in his line-up – BJ Watling, Tom Latham and Conway all getting the green light.

World No. 3 England went in with a four-pronged pace attack, while New Zealand - placed one spot above - can avail the left-arm spin of Mitchell Santner to go with three fast bowlers.

England vs New Zealand – 1st Test Playing 11

England playing 11: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wk), Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

England squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey (wk), Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Billings, Olly Stone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Haseeb Hameed

New Zealand playing 11: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin De Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Doug Bracewell, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Devon Conway, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra

England vs New Zealand – 1st Test Umpire

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Richard Kettleborough

3rd umpire: Richard Illingworth

Match referee: Chris Broad