England women's cricketer Anya Shrubsole retires from international cricket

England veteran women's cricketer Anya Shrubsole has quit international cricket effective immediately. The right-arm medium pacer reminisced about the 2017 World Cup win as the best moment of her career. She feels privileged to have played for 14 years.

Shrubsole was a key player in the English set up in their ODI World Cup win in 2017. She took 12 wickets in nine games at 25.33. It included a six-wicket haul against India at Lord's. Her spell helped the hosts defend a modest total of 229 by nine runs.

ICC @ICC / are the best bowling figures in a Women's Cricket World Cup final #DidYouKnow Anya Shrubsole's sensationalare the best bowling figures in a Women's Cricket World Cup final #DidYouKnow Anya Shrubsole's sensational 6⃣/4⃣6⃣ are the best bowling figures in a Women's Cricket World Cup final 🔥 https://t.co/bE8eHCpx9l

The Somerset-born pacer felt it was the right time to step away, after playing for 14 years. She said:

"I feel immensely privileged to have been able to represent my country for the past 14 years. To have been involved in women's cricket at a time of such growth has been an honour but it has become clear to me that it is moving forward faster than I can keep up with, so it is time for me to step away. There have been many ups and downs along the way but it was all worth it to be able to lift the ICC Women's World Cup at Lord's in 2017," Shrubsole said, as quoted by BBC.

Her last game came against Australia in the ODI World Cup in 2022. She performed brilliantly (10-0-46-3) despite England conceding 356 runs and crashing to a 71-run loss.

Clare Connor pays tribute to Anya Shrubsole:

Clare Connor. (Image Credits: Twitter)

ECB Managing Director of Women's Cricket Clare Connor stated that Shrubsole is a selfless cricketer. She hailed her as a brilliant service of English cricket, and praised her determination and commitment to the sport.

"For 14 years she has given everything for the team so it is fitting that her reasons for retiring are so selfless. In her last game for EEngland - the ICC Women's World Cup final in Christchurch - Anya was the team's stand-out performer with the ball, just as she was on that magical day at Lord's in 2017 when England Women lifted the World Cup."

She added:

"Her longevity, skill and impact with the new and old ball are testament to her work ethic and commitment over so many years." Connor said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

Anya Shrubsole @Anya_shrubsole



Congratulations to Australia, they were the outstanding team in the tournament and deserved their win.



Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way



#CWC22 Not meant to be but we gave it everything!Congratulations to Australia, they were the outstanding team in the tournament and deserved their win.Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way Not meant to be but we gave it everything! Congratulations to Australia, they were the outstanding team in the tournament and deserved their win.Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way ❤️#CWC22 https://t.co/PIrqiMmU27

The right-arm medium bowler is also a two-time Ashes winner and is fourth on the list of England's ODI wicket-takers and the top T20I wicket-taker for them.

